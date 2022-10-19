Winfield recorded five solo tackles, including two for loss, and one sack during Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Steelers.

Winfield took down Najee Harris for a four-yard loss in the first quarter for his first tackle of the game, and on the Steelers' next drive, the third-year safety sacked Kenny Pickett for a 12-yard loss on a third-and-seven play. Winfield has recorded at least five tackles in each game this season and has totaled 37 stops, three sacks, two pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble across six appearances.