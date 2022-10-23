Winfield is being evaluated for a concussion by Tampa Bay's medical staff, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Winfield went down on one knee after making a tackle in the third quarter. He was able to walk off the field but is being treated for a possible concussion. Before exiting, he made two tackles, including one for a loss.
