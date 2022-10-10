Winfield tallied eight tackles (seven solo), including one sack and an additional tackle for loss, in the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The standout safety paced the Bucs in tackles and also posted his second sack of the season in the process. Winfield has dipped below six stops in just one of the first five games, and he once again logged a full complement of snaps (66) in Sunday's victory. The third-year pro has unsurprisingly been an IDP standout thus far, recording 32 tackles, the pair of sacks, one interception and one forced fumble while allowing just a 40.0 percent completion rate in primary coverage.