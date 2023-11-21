Winfield collected 16 tackles (nine solo) in the Buccaneers' 27-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

The fourth-year safety was all over the field Sunday, compiling a career-high tackle total that was partly the byproduct of Lavonte David exiting the game in the second half with a groin strain. Winfield now has two double-digit tackle tallies on the campaign, and his prolific effort against the 49ers pushed him over the 70-tackle mark for fourth time in as many pro seasons. With David and Winfield's secondary mates Carlton Davis (hip) and Jamel Dean (foot/ankle) all suddenly iffy for a Week 12 road matchup against the Colts, Winfield could be due for another busy afternoon versus Indianapolis.