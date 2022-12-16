Winfield (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Winfield was limited throughout Week 15 prep due to an ankle injury that's already sidelined him for back-to-back games. However, he's being listed as questionable for the first time since suffering the issue, suggesting he's at least making some progress. Mike Edwards (hamstring) is also questionable, so if both of Tampa Bay's starting safeties are sidelined again, expect Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal to continue filling in.