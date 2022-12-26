Winfield (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Winfield will suit up for a second straight game despite not practicing during Week 16 prep due to a lingering ankle issue. He played only 18 defensive snaps in Week 15, so it's possible the third-year safety will be limited during Sunday's contest. Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Keanu Neal (toe) are also active after being listed as questionable, so Tampa Bay will have all four of its safeties available against Arizona.