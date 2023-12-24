Winfield (calf) is Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Scott reports.

Winfield was added to the Bucs' injury report Friday with a calf issue and was questionable for Sunday's game. He's been cleared to play and has not missed a game this season. Winfield has a career-high 107 tackles (65 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and two interceptions over 14 games this season.