Winfield cleared concussion protocol and will travel with the Buccaneers to Germany ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Winfield missed the past two games with a concussion sustained during Tampa Bay's Week 7 loss to the Panthers. His ability to clear protocols comes at a very opportune time, as the Buccaneers are scheduled to leave Thursday night ahead of Sunday's contest in Munich. The do-it-all safety recorded 39 tackles, three sacks, two passes defended and an interception over the first seven weeks of 2022, so Winfield should have a big role in slowing down Seattle's explosive offense.