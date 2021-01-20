Winfield recorded six tackles (five solo) and forced a fumble in the Buccaneers' 30-20 divisional-round win over the Saints on Sunday.

The rookie safety put together another stellar performance, one he made the norm during what was a standout first-year campaign. Winfield checked in third behind linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David in tackles on the evening, and the fumble he forced on Jared Cook at the Buccaneers' 47-yard line was a pivotal turning point, considering it came with Tampa Bay trailing by a 20-13 margin and helped lead to a game-tying touchdown. Winfield has six stops apiece in each of his first two playoff contests, and he'll look to make an impact again versus the Packers' formidable offense in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.