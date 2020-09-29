Winfield totaled six tackles (four solo), including a sack, and also defensed a pass in the Buccaneers' 28-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

The rookie wasn't quite as prolific on the tackling front as in the Week 2 win over the Panthers, but Winfield managed a sack for the second straight game and continued to be a key part of the Buccaneers' elite run defense. Through three career games, Winfield looks like the player raised under the tutelage of a former Pro Bowl cornerback that he is and appears to be a natural fit for coordinator Todd Bowles' aggressive scheme, one the 22-year-old reportedly picked up on quickly in training camp.