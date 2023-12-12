Winfield made eight tackles (four solo), one sack and one forced fumble during Sunday's 29-25 win over the Falcons.

Winfield has continued to build upon his momentum, with 42 total tackles across his last four appearances, in addition to two sacks, four passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. The four-year veteran will look to continue building upon what's already a career season on the road against Green Bay in Week 15.