Winfield (ankle) is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game at Arizona, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Winfield was able to play through his ankle ailment in Week 15 versus Cincinnati, so unless he suffers some kind of setback he should be available again in Week 16. Albeit, the Pro Bowler only played 29 percent of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps in their loss versus the Bengals, so there is evidently still some work he'll have to do to get fully healthy.