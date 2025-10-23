Winfield did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice due to a toe injury, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Winfield played 67 of 68 defensive snaps and played eight tackles (six solo) during the Buccaneers' 24-9 loss to the Lions on Monday, but he appears to have picked up a toe injury in the process. The 2020 second-rounder will have two more opportunities to return to practice and potentially avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Saints.