Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Dealing with toe injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winfield did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice due to a toe injury, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Winfield played 67 of 68 defensive snaps and played eight tackles (six solo) during the Buccaneers' 24-9 loss to the Lions on Monday, but he appears to have picked up a toe injury in the process. The 2020 second-rounder will have two more opportunities to return to practice and potentially avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Saints.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Tallies eight stops in Week 7 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Team-best tackle total in win•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Three tackles vs. Seattle•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Impactful in Week 3 win•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Logs four tackles in win•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Posts four tackles Sunday•