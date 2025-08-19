Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Deemed healthy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winfield (leg) participated in practice Tuesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Winfield missed some practice time last week and has yet to play in the preseason. After being named a first-team All-Pro in 2023, the 27-year-old missed eight regular-season games last season due to calf and knee issues.
