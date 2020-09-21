Winfield totaled 11 tackles (eight solo), including one sack, in the Buccaneers' 31-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The rookie safety has immediately looked at home in coordinator Todd Bowles' scheme, leading to him recording the second-highest tackle tally on the Buccaneers in the victory. Winfield run-stopping efforts helped keep the Panthers to 3.6 yards per rush, including 3.3 for All-Pro back Christian McCaffrey before he exited the contest in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Through two games, Winfield now has 17 total tackles, a pass breakup and Sunday's sack, confirming his top-shelf IDP value.