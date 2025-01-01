Winfield (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Winfield has been unable to practice or play since suffering a knee injury against the Raiders in Week 14. Winfield is likely to be sidelined for the Bucs' regular-season finale against the Saints on Sunday unless he returns to practice -- in at least a limited capacity -- over the next two days.
