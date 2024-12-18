Winfield (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

A lengthy absence for the Pro Bowl safety was expected after suffering a knee injury during the Buccaneers' Week 14 win over the Raiders. Unless he returns to practice this week, it appears unlikely that Winfield would be able to play against the Cowboys on Sunday. Kaevon Merriweather and Christian Izien (groin) would be slated to serve as the Bucs' starting safeties if both Winfield and Mike Edwards (hamstring) were to be sidelined.