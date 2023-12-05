Winfield recorded eight tackles (six solo), including a sack and an additional tackle for loss, an interception and two additional defensed passes in the Buccaneers' 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Winfield's standout day included a team-leading tackle total, his third sack of the season and a game-clinching interception of Bryce Young with 2:21 remaining. The fourth-year safety is up to a career-high 11 defensed passes and is surrendering a career-low 47.4 percent completion rate in primary coverage. Moreover, he's arguably in his best stretch of the season in terms of his IDP production, as he now has recorded 34 tackles (23 solo) along with Sunday's sack and interception in the last three contests.