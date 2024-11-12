Winfield logged eight tackles (five solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the 49ers.
Winfield has registered at least seven tackles in four straight regular-season games, and he is well past a foot injury that sidelined him from Week 2 through 5. He's up to 48 tackles (25 solo), two pass defenses and one fumble recovery for a touchdown across six regular-season games.
