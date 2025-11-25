Winfield recorded eight total tackles (three solo) in Sunday night's 34-7 loss to the Rams.

Winfield finished tied for the team lead in stops with linebacker Lavonte David, notching at least eight takedowns for the third time this year, all of which have come in the last six contests. The safety has now registered 56 total tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 11 games this season.