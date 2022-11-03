Winfield (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Winfield suffered a concussion in Week 7 against the Steelers, and he's been unable to practice since. He'll need to clear league protocols and show rapid improvement over the next few days to have a chance to take the field Sunday against the Rams.
