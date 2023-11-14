Winfield recorded six total tackles, one interception and one pass defended in Sunday's 20-6 win against the Titans.

Winfield led the team in total tackles with three solo and three assisted tackles throughout the outing Sunday, and capped off his performance with an interception late in the fourth quarter and returned it for 28 yards. The 25-year-old safety has proved to be the team's leading safety with 573 team snaps compared to Ryan Neal's 424 but enters a tough Week 11 matchup against the 49ers and their dynamic pass catchers.