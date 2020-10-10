Winfield recorded five tackles (four solo) and one defensed pass in the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

The rookie safety had a solid performance from an IDP perspective after totaling a season-low two stops against the Chargers in Week 4, checking in third in tackles on the night for the Bucs. Winfield has yet to record an interception through is first five career games, but he's already tallied a pair of sacks and broken up three passes to go along with 30 tackles (21 solo).