Winfield (concussion) recorded five tackles (three solo), including one tackle for loss, during the Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seahawks in Week 10.

The star safety made his return from a two-game absence and played on all 52 defensive snaps. Winfield's tackle total tied for his lowest of the season in a non-injury-shortened game, but the fact he emerged from the contest healthy and will now have the bye week to further rest up is of utmost importance.