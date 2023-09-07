Winfield (undisclosed) was a full participant at the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday.
Winfield missed Tampa Bay's final preseason game while dealing with an undisclosed leg injury, but he appears to be ready to go for Sunday's regular season opener versus the Vikings. The safety is entering his fourth season with the team and he recorded 64 solo tackles, including a career-high four sacks, in 2022.
