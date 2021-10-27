Winfield recorded three tackles (two solo), including a sack, and forced a fumble in the Buccaneers' 38-3 win over the Bears on Sunday.

The second-year safety has missed the previous two games while in concussion protocol, but he logged a hefty workload of 57 snaps in Sunday's lopsided win. Winfield also posted his first sack and second forced turnover of the campaign in the process, his second straight game taking the ball from the opposition after logging his first interception of the season in Week 4 against the Patriots.