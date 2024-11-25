Winfield recorded six tackles (three solo) including 1.0 sacks and a pass defensed during Sunday's 30-7 win against the Giants.

Winfield tallied his second sack of the season in Week 12, though it came on a third down late in the fourth quarter with the game already well in hand for the Buccaneers. He projects as a solid IDP option in most formats going into a Week 13 matchup at Carolina.