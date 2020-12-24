Winfield (shoulder) does not have an injury designation for Saturday's matchup against the Lions.
Winfield did not practice Tuesday and logged a limited session Wednesday, but he was able to participate in full Friday and has been cleared to play Week 16 against Detroit. The rookie safety has enjoyed a standout campaign, notching 83 tackles (55 solo) along with three sacks and one interception in a starting role.
