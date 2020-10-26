Winfield (shoulder) recorded two tackles (one solo) and recorded an interception in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The rookie safety recorded his first career interception at a key moment in the contest, picking off Derek Carr at the Raiders' 40-yard line with 7:09 remaining and the Buccaneers trying to protect an 11-point lead. The turnover set up Tom Brady and company at Las Vegas' 24-yard line following Winfield's 16-yard return and would directly lead to a touchdown for Tampa Bay two plays later, a score that essentially sealed the win. Winfield continued to log a heavy workload with a 98.0 percent snap share Sunday, and he's quickly proven a well-rounded IDP option with 37 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, four pass breakups and Sunday's interception.