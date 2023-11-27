Watch Now:

Winfield recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 27-20 loss at Indianapolis.

Winfield managed a double-digit tackle total for the second straight game and the third time this season in Week 12. He's on pace for the first 100-tackle season of his career, but he'll probably spend a lot of time defending against the pass in Week 13 versus the Panthers.

