Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Sunday that the team is "hopeful" that Winfield (undisclosed) will be ready for the Bucs' season opener against the Vikings on Sept. 10, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Winfield sat out of Saturday's 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens and was seen watching from the sidelines with a sleeve on his leg. Most of the Bucs' starters played in the preseason finale outside of Winfield, linebacker Lavonte David and wide receiver Mike Evans. Nolan Turner, Richard LeCounte and Christian Izien should fill in for Winfield should the 2020 second-round pick be ruled out for Week 1.