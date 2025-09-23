Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Impactful in Week 3 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winfield recorded three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and forced a fumble in Sunday's 29-27 win versus the Jets.
Though Winfield finished with a modest three stops, he made a tangible impact on the outcome. The star safety combined on a tackle in the second quarter that resulted in a five-yard loss, and he later had a solo sack of Tyrod Taylor that resulted in a fumble recovered by the Bucs. Winfield has played every one of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps each of the past two weeks.
