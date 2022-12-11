Winfield (ankle) has been deemed inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Winfield will now miss his second game in as many weeks while dealing with an ankle sprain suffered against the Browns in Week 10. With fellow starting safety Mike Edwards (hamstring) also ruled inactive, expect Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal to continue filling in for Tampa Bay's banged-up secondary.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Still not practicing•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Still not practicing•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Sitting out MNF•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Unlikely to play Monday night•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Sits out practice Thursday•