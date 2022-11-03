Winfield (concussion) was listed as a limited participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday.
Winfield practiced for the first time since suffering a concussion in Tampa Bay's Week 7 loss to the Steelers. While his ability to participate in a limited capacity is an encouraging sign for his eventual return, he'll still have to clear league protocols before suiting up in a game again this season. Winfield will have one more practice to improve his status before Sunday's game against the Rams.
