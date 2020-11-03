Winfield posted seven tackles (six solo) and successfully defensed a would-be game-tying two-point conversion pass attempt in the Buccaneers' 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday night.

The rookie was a co-team leader in tackles with multiple teammates and came up with one of the key plays of the night on defense, although it didn't come without controversy. Winfield appeared to arrive a tick early on a two-point conversion pass directed at Dion Lewis, but he turned his head toward the ball, which ended up deflecting off his arm, at the last second, which apparently played a part in having the officials pick up the flag they initially threw on the play. That proved the difference in the game, as the Buccaneers were able to kneel down on one last play following an onside kick recovery. Winfield has now posted five or more tackles in three of the last four games, giving him a solid floor heading into a pivotal Week 9 battle versus the Saints.