Winfield recorded nine tackles (six solo), including a sack, two tackles for loss, forcing and recovering a fumble while also breaking up a pass in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Saints.

Winfield was one of two Buccaneers to take down Derek Carr this past Sunday, tallying his second sack of the year. The 25-year-old recorded eight stops in only two games last season, and he's already met or surpassed that mark three times through his first four appearances this year. Winfield currently leads Tampa Bay in tackles, pass deflections and forced fumbles heading into the team's Week 5 matchup against Detroit.