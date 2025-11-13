Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winfield (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Winfield logged a second consecutive practice with limited participation after suffering a foot injury earlier this week. The starting strong safety has one more chance to practice in full and potentially avoid an injury designation for Sunday's road game against the Bills.
