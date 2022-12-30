Winfield (ankle) was a limited participant at practice all week ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.

Winfield been playing through his ankle injury the last couple weeks and it appears as if he'll do the same in the Buccaneers' Week 17 division matchup with the Panthers. The safety's status is worth monitoring, but all signs point to him being available Sunday after he was able to play 93 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 16.