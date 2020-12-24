Winfield (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Winfield was absent from Tuesday's walkthrough practice, but he returned to the field Wednesday, albeit in a limited fashion. The rookie's practice capacity Thursday should provide a better idea of his status for Saturday's matchup against the Lions.
