Winfield (shoulder/groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Winfield managed to play through his lingering shoulder injury during Sunday's win over the Raiders, during which he recorded his first career interception, but he's now also dealing with a groin issue. The rookie safety will have two more chances to increase his level of practice activity ahead of Monday's game against the Giants.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Grabs first career pick in win•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Managing injury•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Another solid tackle tally•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Five stops in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Continues contributing in win•