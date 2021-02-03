Winfield (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Winfield missed all three practice sessions held last week, so to see him back on the field Wednesday represents a tangible step in the right direction. He'll have two more chances upgrade his participation level before the Super Bowl. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that fellow starting safety Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) was also limited Wednesday, albeit while wearing a red non-contact jersey.

