Winfield (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Winfield missed all three practice sessions held last week, so his presence on the field Wednesday in some capacity represents a step in the right direction. He'll have two more chances to upgrade his participation level before the Super Bowl LV matchup with the Chiefs on Sunday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Still bothered by ankle•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Still not practicing•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: On track for Super Bowl•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Out for NFC Championship Game•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Trending toward playing•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Picks up ankle injury•