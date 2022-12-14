Winfield (ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Winfield missed back-to-back games due to an ankle issue, but he appears to be trending in the right direction after returning to practice, albeit in a limited fashion, Wednesday. The third-year safety will have two more opportunities to log a full session before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati.
