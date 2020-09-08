Winfield is listed as the starting strong safety on the first regular-season edition of the Buccaneers depth chart released Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The rookie capped off what was by all accounts a stellar training camp by garnering a starting job to officially kick off his NFL career. Winfield was extremely diligent during camp in learning the responsibilities of both strong safety and slot corner in coordinator Todd Bowles' complex scheme, and the coaching staff is highly intrigued by the fact the 22-year-old was not only up to the task, but managed to consistently make plays against both the first- and second-team offenses in practices.