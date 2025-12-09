Winfield tallied five tackles (four solo) and a pass defense during the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Winfield was one of four Bucs defenders to play every single defensive snap Sunday, and he finished in a three-way tie for the second-most tackles on the team behind Christian Izien (eight). Winfield has logged at least five tackles in four straight games, and for the year he has accumulated 68 tackles (42 solo), including 1.0 sacks, seven pass defenses (two interceptions), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 13 regular-season games.