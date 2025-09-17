Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Logs four tackles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winfield recorded four tackles (four solo) Monday in Tampa Bay's win over the Texans.
Winfield came up big for the Buccaneers in Monday's win as he finished tied for third on the team in tackles while playing every defensive snap. The 27-year-old has now racked up four tackles in back-to-back games and will look to produce a more impressive statline during next week's matchup versus the Jets.
