Winfield (concussion) is listed as a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Winfield missed Week 8 against Baltimore and Week 9 against the Rams, but his full participation at practice Wednesday would seem to bode well for his return Sunday versus Seattle. However, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles clarified that Winfield is not yet out of concussion protocol, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, complicating his status for Week 10. It doesn't help matters that the Bucs play in Munich, Germany this week and are expected to depart Thursday, though Winfield will likely travel with the team if there's a chance he can play, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.
