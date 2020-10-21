Winfield was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury.
Wednesday marked the first time that the rookie from Minnesota was listed on the injury report, so it's unclear if the team is just managing his practice reps or the issue is more serious. Winfield is coming off a decent day in Week 6's win over Green Bay, racking up five tackles (three solo), while helping limited Aaron Jones to just 1.5 yards per carry. If Winfield was force to miss Week 7 against the Raiders, Mike Edwards would be in line for the start at strong safety.
