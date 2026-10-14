Winfield (ribs) did not participate at the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday.

Winfield suffered a rib fracture in Week 4 against the Packers, and he was sidelined for the team's Week 5 win over the Cowboys as a result. The safety has now opened the week on the sidelines at practice, and he'll have two more chances to return to the field prior to Sunday's matchup with the Steelers. If Winfield remains sidelined in Week 6, Ifeatu Melifonwu would stand to draw a second consecutive start at free safety.