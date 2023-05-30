Winfield confirmed Tuesday that he'll be moving back to free safety for the 2023 campaign, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Head coach Todd Bowles hopes Winfield's transition back to the middle of the field will create an uptick in turnovers for Tampa Bay's defense, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. The 2020 second-round pick operated as a free safety during his first two NFL campaigns, but he had a more versatile role in 2022 and played closer to the line of scrimmage. Across 42 career games, Winfield has totaled 246 tackles (174 solo), nine sacks, four interceptions, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.